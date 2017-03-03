- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
On Baseball: Noah Syndergaard, Focused on Blue and Orange, Passes on Red, White and Blue
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 1h
... the head of Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar. After winning the game — for the Mets’ only victory — Syndergaard memorably challenged the Royals to meet him at 6 ...
Tweets
-
What do they call it if he fumbles?.@Giants eyeing tight end Jake Butt despite ACL risk https://t.co/fU4zYVxFUZ https://t.co/cpRYoqWAbNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why was that call overturned? *sees the ref who overturned it* Ah yes of course.Replay Review (Holtkamp): out of bounds off McConnell in Q4 of #NYKatPHI. Ruling: Overturned, ball off Rose, Sixers ball.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I am ashamed to admit I was freezing today. I think it was in the low 70’s. I’m losing my upstate NY cred@Ackert_NYDN warm. sunny.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Love this story! All the ancient languages of #Italy are beautiful! Bedda Sicilia. In Reggio Emilia the dialect is…The #Sicilian dialect is beautiful, but is sadly being forgotten. These #SicilianAmericans are trying to save it. https://t.co/MRKNDXOLicRetired Player
-
A Great Program Director to work for--I was so lucky to work alongside himThanks @coutinho9! Keep up the tireless effort and passion that makes you unique! https://t.co/2pI3fSLdexBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A new twist on the LeBron MJ debate. I like this question.Jordan: 6. LeBron: ? https://t.co/OGfkYe13DZPlayer
- More Mets Tweets