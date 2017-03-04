New York Mets Mets’ Lucas Duda returns from back spasms in style

New York Post
Duda

Mets’ Lucas Duda returns from back spasms in style

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

... im solid and keep him strong, that potential off the bat is off the charts.” Mets alarms go off as Lucas Duda sits after shots 0:0 PORT ST. LUCIE — Lucas Duda ...

Tweets