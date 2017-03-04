New York Mets Mets Morning Laziness: Noah contract, WBC is do...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-07-12-at-7.50.13-pm

Mets Morning Laziness: Noah contract, WBC is dopey, Cespedes should play RF!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

... t.  You don’t. #TheNarrative is that you’re supposed to be like Stupid Cheap Mets as if they are supposed to give more money to a player than they have to.  T ...

Tweets