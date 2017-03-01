New York Mets Noah Syndergaard to appear as an extra on ‘Game...

Double G Sports
Noah-syndergaard-the-new-yorker

Noah Syndergaard to appear as an extra on ‘Game of Thrones’

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 46m

... ew York Post, Syndergaard filmed his cameo in Spain in November, after the Mets were eliminated from the postseason in the NL Wild Card Game. This seems to ...

Tweets