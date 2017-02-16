New York Mets Jacob deGrom makes first Grapefruit League star...

nj.com
22084176-large

Jacob deGrom makes first Grapefruit League start | Mets lineup vs. Astros

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... ing games and boasts a slash line of .500/.529/.938. Only two players on the Mets have higher averages right now: catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Gavin ...

Tweets