New York Mets Mets' Noah Syndergaard had a pretty eventful Fr...

nj.com
22220641-standard

Mets' Noah Syndergaard had a pretty eventful Friday. Here's what you missed.

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... t on Team USA, making it clear that his priority this season is pitching the Mets to a World Series. At some point, he'll expect a reward for that commitment. ...

Tweets