New York Mets 'Quality over quantity' key for Duda at BP

MLB: Mets.com
Duda_2_1280_ousw2ty8_ojtq8e9z

'Quality over quantity' key for Duda at BP

by: Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 1h

... PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Sometimes less is more, and is taking that to heart. The Mets first baseman is cutting back on his batting practice swings this spring, ho ...

Tweets