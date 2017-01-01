New York Mets Mets' deGrom shines in 1st outing since surgery

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets' deGrom shines in 1st outing since surgery

by: Jerry CrasnickESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 26m

... re I wanted.'' After missing all of last September because of elbow surgery, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom returned to the mound Saturday against the Astros with ...

Tweets