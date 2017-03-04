New York Mets DeGrom dials it up in debut

North Jersey
636242423289562950-ax021-24b0-9-1-

DeGrom dials it up in debut

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 28m

... rate.” He added: “Last year, (it took) all I had to get to 92 it felt like.” Mets manager Terry Collins said he told pitching coach Dan Warthen “this is a lit ...

Tweets