New York Mets Jacob deGrom gives the Mets a reason to be opti...

CBS Sports
Usatsi9877492

Jacob deGrom gives the Mets a reason to be optimistic in first spring start - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 1h

... o reposition the ulnar nerve in his elbow. Considering deGrom’s value to the Mets during their current window of contention (the 28-year-old owns an ERA+ of 1 ...

Tweets