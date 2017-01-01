New York Mets Lucas Duda’s batting cage obsession paying off ...

Daily News
Metsweb5s-web

Lucas Duda’s batting cage obsession paying off for Mets

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 11m

... go with the one-year $17.2 million deal he has for 2017 after accepting the Mets’ qualifying offer. He was seeking around $50 million before talks with the M ...

Tweets