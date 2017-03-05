New York Mets Ces, Guillorme homer in slugfest vs. Cards

MLB: Mets.com
Cespedes_1280_lv3l2fjl_91tq57kn

Ces, Guillorme homer in slugfest vs. Cards

by: Anthony DiComo and Jenifer Langosch MLB: Mets 22m

... uble into the left-field gap and drives in two more runs to make it 11-3 The Mets actually took an early lead on a solo homer in the first inning, but lost it ...

Tweets