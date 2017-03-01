New York Mets Mets Sign RHP Justin Brantley To Minor League Deal

Mets Minors
5820265296_e69483ba86_z-e1488755800221

Mets Sign RHP Justin Brantley To Minor League Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 1h

... s also posted a strong 9.0 K/9 in his professional career.   Share the post "Mets Sign RHP Justin Brantley To Minor League Deal" Facebook Twitter Google+ Link ...

Tweets