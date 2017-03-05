New York Mets Matt Harvey Makes First Spring Training Start F...

WFAN
Gettyimages-515409014

Matt Harvey Makes First Spring Training Start For Mets In Return From July Surgery

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 58m

... but you can’t get to where you want to be unless you’re facing hitters.” As Mets pitchers lined behind him to watch, Harvey warmed up in the bullpen down nea ...

Tweets