New York Mets Klapisch: Where is Harvey's fastball? Too soon ...

North Jersey
636243386288608085-harvey

Klapisch: Where is Harvey's fastball? Too soon to tell

by: Columnist, @BobKlap North Jersey 53m

... tes. Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom will anchor the front of the rotation. The Mets would be just fine with Harvey as the No. 3. But there’s no guarantee Steven ...

Tweets