- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey has an alibi for his fastball
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 32m
... acic outlet syndrome, but he expects to make his scheduled start Friday. The Mets said Yoenis Cespedes’ quad, which tightened up on Sunday, is “fine.” The Met ...
Tweets
-
Also got hurt on this play if I recall correctly. Granderson catch in the wild card game has to be up there too.This was the best play by a @mets OF last year: Juan Lagares, 6% Catch Probability. https://t.co/u3X4ixweNfTV / Radio Personality
-
Rumblings of more resistance today re: travel ban.. stay tuned for more reporting on what might happen.#ALERT: #MuslimBan2.0 #EO is expected tomorrow. #nobanjfk will be reactivated! If you/family are traveling to #JFK… https://t.co/gKvLo3tIGsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets clubhouse was closely watching Israel and South Korea game this morning, cheering on former Met Ike Davis and…#PlatanoPower #WBC ?????????? https://t.co/vPVMfAyhvjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A+. Now what are your thoughts on cupping therapy and moon landings?Well I don't believe in jinxes, so.... https://t.co/bTdsvB3VcKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Congrats!Definitely the most stressful game I've ever been a part of. But it was worth it. #teamisraelBlogger / Podcaster
-
Playing to prove something to yourself, your teammates, your heritage, and the WORLD!!! #THIS is what the WBC is a…What a way to open #WBC2017! Israel tops South Korea, 2-1, in 10 innings. https://t.co/93uPvNPCPCTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets