New York Mets Mets: Cespedes lifted from Sunday’s game due to...

Rising Apple
9919385-mlb-spring-training-st.-louis-cardinals-at-new-york-mets

Mets: Cespedes lifted from Sunday’s game due to quad tightness

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

... en Oakland, Boston, and Detroit. It comes as absolutely no surprise that the Mets treated the situation with caution. With a centerpiece like Cespedes and a p ...

Tweets