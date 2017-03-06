New York Mets Who is the Mets’ No. 8 starter? Because they’re...

New York Post
Sherman8a

Who is the Mets’ No. 8 starter? Because they’re gonna need him

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

... he Dominican Republic (he has 233, Juan Marichal has 243). But Colon led the Mets in starts last year, and as old (43) and dumpy as he is, would you be amazed ...

Tweets