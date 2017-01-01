New York Mets Tim Tebow to Start Wednesday's Spring Training ...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-3725c2affb02a614ae4eb72aac3a655a_crop_north

Tim Tebow to Start Wednesday's Spring Training Game vs. Red Sox

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 48m

... eason, is the probable starting pitcher for Boston. Tebow signed a  with the Mets in September after working out for teams at the end of August. While he was ...

Tweets