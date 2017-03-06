New York Mets d'Arnaud, Mazzilli homer in Matz's spring debut

MLB: Mets.com
Nym_1200x630

d'Arnaud, Mazzilli homer in Matz's spring debut

by: Glenn Sattell MLB: Mets 21m

... hit the first batter he faced (), but settled down to retire the next seven Mets. His previous appearance was a two-inning stint out of the bullpen last Wedn ...

Tweets