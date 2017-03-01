New York Mets Terry Collins makes it official: Tim Tebow will...

nj.com
22236629-standard

Terry Collins makes it official: Tim Tebow will play for Mets this week

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

... ll be in the starting lineup as the designated hitter on Wednesday, when the Mets play split-squad games against the Red Sox at home and the Astros in West Pa ...

Tweets