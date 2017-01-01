New York Mets Travis d’Arnaud is making the Mets giddy with h...

Daily News
19702672

Travis d’Arnaud is making the Mets giddy with his revamped swing

by: John Harper NY Daily News 1h

... such a funk last year, wrapping his bat farther and farther around his head. Mets catcher d'Arnaud works to get on same page as Syndergaard However, d'Arnaud ...

Tweets