New York Mets @lamelaza_7 is ready for his 4th #WorldBaseball...

The Mets on Tumblr
Tumblr_omf3poszkw1rs469po1_1280

@lamelaza_7 is ready for his 4th #WorldBaseballClassic....

by: N/A Tumblr: The Mets on Tumblr 21m

... this mets posted this ...

Tweets