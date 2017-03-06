New York Mets Mets to Travis d’Arnaud: Stick with new swing —...

New York Post
Td

Mets to Travis d’Arnaud: Stick with new swing — or else

by: Dan Martin New York Post 36m

... d Anthony J. Causi He stuck with it through the minors and his time with the Mets because it worked. Until it didn’t. “It was successful for quite a while,” d ...

Tweets