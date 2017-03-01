New York Mets Tom Brennan - VERY, VERY BRIEF OBSERVATIONS

Mack's Mets
Flash

Tom Brennan - VERY, VERY BRIEF OBSERVATIONS

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

... VATIONS I have 5 minutes, so what can I share in an impromptu 5 minutes? 1.  Mets lead BB with a .302 average after 11 games.  No wonder games have been fun. ...

Tweets