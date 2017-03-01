New York Mets Is this Mets coach Terry Collins' managerial su...

nj.com
22239386-standard

Is this Mets coach Terry Collins' managerial successor?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 37m

... Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the answer, Dick Scott, could be sitting on the Mets bench next to Collins all season long. Could Scott be the next Mets manager ...

Tweets