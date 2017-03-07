New York Mets Noah Syndergaard would respect a bat flipped in...

New York Post
Josenoah

Noah Syndergaard would respect a bat flipped in his face

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

... f anyone can hit such a dramatic homer off Syndergaard — no sure thing — the Mets’ ace could get a first-hand test of his belief system. This week’s Pop Quiz ...

Tweets