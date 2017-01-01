- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to testify in federal trial
by: CHRISTIAN RED — NY Daily News 2h
... Schall, told the Daily News on Tuesday. That means Yoenis Cespedes, the star Mets slugging outfielder who defected from Cuba in 2011, will more likely than no ...
Tweets
-
Nice ?!@The7Line @ynscspds @NewYorkMets Enjoying Old San Juan showing my colors! #LGM https://t.co/sSQP0fMa69Player
-
RT @vasdrimalitis: Honestly, watching Yoenis Cespedes crush home runs is everything right now. Feels so good to see that site again. @SNYtv @ynscspds #NYM #LGMPlayer
-
RT @AdamPNewman89: I turn on the @Mets spring training game just in time to catch Yoenis Cespedes absolutely CRUSH a home tin. Thank God baseball ⚾️️is back!Player
-
RT @KMart_LI: Jalin Marshall on PED suspension https://t.co/nq8m5OH3voBlogger / Podcaster
-
JETtisoning these vets was the only way to go. An "aggressive" rebuild NEVER works. #NYJ https://t.co/OVL9qUVUOWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow has some converts at Mets camp https://t.co/aZDjMdYvM7 #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets