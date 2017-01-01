New York Mets Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to testif...

Daily News
Springtraining

Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to testify in federal trial

by: CHRISTIAN RED NY Daily News 2h

... Schall, told the Daily News on Tuesday. That means Yoenis Cespedes, the star Mets slugging outfielder who defected from Cuba in 2011, will more likely than no ...

Tweets