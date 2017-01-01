New York Mets How hitting coach Kevin Long transforms Mets in...

Daily News
Metsweb8s-1-web

How hitting coach Kevin Long transforms Mets in the batter's box

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 25m

... makes it easier to buy into it,” Murphy said before the Nationals played the Mets last month. “And they keep doing it. The product is proven. It’s a bit easie ...

Tweets