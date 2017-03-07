New York Mets Link: Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to ...

The Mets Police
Cespedes-2016

Link: Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to testify in federal trial – NY Daily News

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

... ng spring training to testify. Source: Unlikely Mets star Cespedes will have to testify in federal trial – NY Daily News Follow M ...

Tweets