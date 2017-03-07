- IN
Longtime Mets broadcast director Webb dies
by: Chad Thornburg — MLB: Mets 55m
... urg / MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS Bill Webb, the longtime television director for Mets games, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Webb, who was ren ...
RIP, Bill Webb. Considered by many the best TV director for baseball everBeat Writer / Columnist
