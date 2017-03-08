New York Mets Bill Webb, Tailor of TV Baseball Excitement, Di...

The New York Times
08webb-facebookjumbo

Bill Webb, Tailor of TV Baseball Excitement, Dies at 70

by: RICHARD SANDOMIR NY Times 11m

... Yankees games; and at what is now WWOR-TV, where he first started directing Mets games and began working with the analyst Tim McCarver. Together they forged ...

Tweets