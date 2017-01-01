- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Vote: What will Tim Tebow do in his first spring at-bat?
by: SN Staff — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
... rsial since he announced his intent to to play the sport and signed with the Mets. He made his professional debut in the Arizona Fall League last year, hittin ...
Tweets
-
Those are very nice photos Tony.Here's Tim Tebow during batting practice this morning. #Mets https://t.co/6Fu422bOvYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Super excited for my good friend @WayneRandazzo, who has the call for today’s Mets game on @SNYtv. Have a good game on the mic, Wayne-O!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Debbie Antonelli is thrilled to call men’s NCAA Tournament games: https://t.co/AfLlyTRWOi via @sportswatchBlogger / Podcaster
-
While a lot of attention is on a former Gator playing in PSL, former Cyclone & Gator @PeterAlonso20 is with the Met… https://t.co/3dCcRSxvIXMinors
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Here's Tim Tebow during batting practice this morning. #MetsOfficial Team Account
-
{swoons}Here's Tim Tebow during batting practice this morning. #Mets https://t.co/6Fu422bOvYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets