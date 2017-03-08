New York Mets Netherlands, Israel advance to 2nd round of WBC

Hardball Talk
649455382-e1488985646758

Netherlands, Israel advance to 2nd round of WBC

by: Associated Press NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2h

... his life. At least not from the batter’s box. The game, taking place at the Mets park in Port St. Lucie, Fla,  gets underway at at 1:10 p.m. MLB Network will ...

Tweets