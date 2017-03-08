New York Mets Chris Archer hopes the U.S. World Baseball Clas...

Hardball Talk
642679420-e1488989870140

Chris Archer hopes the U.S. World Baseball Classic team can unite America

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 49m

... his life. At least not from the batter’s box. The game, taking place at the Mets park in Port St. Lucie, Fla,  gets underway at at 1:10 p.m. MLB Network will ...

Tweets