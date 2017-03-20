- IN
Tough start, Tim: Tebow strikes out, plunked in Mets debut
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 2h
... st Boston. Tebow batted eighth as the designated hitter for a split squad of Mets. Tebow looked at strike three his first time up against reigning AL Cy Young ...
