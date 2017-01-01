New York Mets Mets' Tebow 0-for-3 with 2 K's in spring debut

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets' Tebow 0-for-3 with 2 K's in spring debut

by: Scott LauberESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 45m

... of baseball etiquette. Manager Terry Collins quickly waved Tebow back to the Mets' side of the field as Porcello completed his warm-up pitches. "I didn't know ...

Tweets