New York Mets Bruce stays hot, goes deep; Tebow debuts

MLB: Mets.com
Jay_bruce_1280_wtbkxvyk_puyp5ugm

Bruce stays hot, goes deep; Tebow debuts

by: Ian Browne and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

... eer appearance in a Major League game, Tebow struck out looking twice as the Mets' designated hitter, but plated a run on his double play in the fourth. The f ...

Tweets