New York Mets Spring Training Player of the Day: Jay Bruce

Fanrag Sports
Cgv_090416151_nationals_at_mets

Spring Training Player of the Day: Jay Bruce

by: Alex Smolokoff Fanrag Sports 33m

... ati, or a simple late-season slump, Bruce instilled little confidence in the Mets or their fans in his 2016 sample. With 2017 being his final season under con ...

Tweets