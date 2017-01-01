New York Mets Tim Tebow takes his lumps in first spring train...

Yahoo Sports
E5a78993efef6eeaded5f41666906fff

Tim Tebow takes his lumps in first spring training game with the Mets (Big League Stew)

by: Mike Oz Yahoo Sports 31m

... th the at age 29 — took his lumps. It was Tebow’s first spring game with the Mets, meaning his first game against big-league talent. The Mets “borrowed” him f ...

Tweets