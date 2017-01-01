New York Mets Jay Bruce steals show on Tim Tebow day, hits fi...

Newsday
Image

Jay Bruce steals show on Tim Tebow day, hits first homer of spring | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com Newsday 3m

... ar. It’s going well so far.” Bruce, who struggled mightily after joining the Mets from the Reds at the trade deadline, still managed to hit a combined 33 home ...

Tweets