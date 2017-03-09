- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce provides tantalizing glimpse of past All-Star form
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 52m
... was especially ill-timed, as it came immediately following his trade to the Mets. He finished August with an OPS of .552. He didn’t have a month under .793 t ...
Tweets
-
Jay Bruce provides tantalizing glimpse of past All-Star form https://t.co/LkA06Al0DL #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Passage for Today!Prospect
-
Chris Mullin and Georgetown fracas brings back memories to the epic battles of the 1980s https://t.co/uIX28z5wzbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could Derrick Rose's future be in Milwaukee? https://t.co/CasarCkjAYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why North Carolina will cruise past Miami https://t.co/Q7nvVLCksnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard hated his day — it wasn’t ‘Bartolo-esque’ https://t.co/Uc0xeBjQO2 #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets