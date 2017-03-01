New York Mets Jerseys: Endy Chavez Venezuelan Jersey

The Media Goon
Img_9965

Jerseys: Endy Chavez Venezuelan Jersey

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) The Media Goon 49m

... ue. Minor Leagues [edit] Chavez made his minor league debut in 1996 with the Mets in the New York Mets affiliate rookie league. In his  first season with the ...

Tweets