New York Mets Syndergaard looked good Wednesday, but wants to...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9925995_i2w9wr8b_ngiax3yq

Syndergaard looked good Wednesday, but wants to be more like Bartolo

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 49m

... 4.44 ERA during his career, including two starts for the Royals against the Mets during the 2015 World Series. Read More Share: Zack Wheeler is set to start ...

Tweets