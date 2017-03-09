New York Mets The Mets Have To Play Their Second-Best Outfielder

BP Mets
Usatsi_9897276_168381790_lowres

The Mets Have To Play Their Second-Best Outfielder

by: Jarrett Seidler Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4m

... Given that the Mets have chosen to work Jay Bruce out at first, the Mets have the choice of the following alignments: Option 1: RF Michael Conforto / ...

Tweets