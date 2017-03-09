New York Mets Yoelkis Cespedes, Half Brother of Mets’ Yoenis,...

The New York Times
10cespedes1-facebookjumbo

Yoelkis Cespedes, Half Brother of Mets’ Yoenis, Draws Notice

by: KEN BELSON NY Times 19m

... different physique than Yoenis Cespedes, his half brother, a slugger for the Mets, but like him, he has a strong arm in the outfield. ...

Tweets