New York Mets Italy Gets Walk-Off Win Versus Mexico With Five...

Deadspin
Yyg1hdil3s4vqthvzmuu

Italy Gets Walk-Off Win Versus Mexico With Five Runs In The Bottom Of The Ninth

by: Emma Baccellieri Deadspin 20m

... Mexico, which didn’t do anything to help. A single from Brandon Nimmo of the Mets tied things up, and John Andreoli came through with the game-winner to give ...

Tweets