- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Mets’ super prospect impressed Collins on his day off
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 30m
... uan Perez after he wandered too far from second in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 5-5 tie against the Tigers. Nido was also behind the plate for Jacob deGrom ...
Tweets
-
Super prospect can't stop impressing Mets -- even on his day off https://t.co/hbZdvDkNyzBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is how long it took Notre Dame to finally beat Virginia https://t.co/P6Uq0jlIcUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Nick_Durst: NY @Mets @You_Found_Nimmo and @GavinCecchini2 lead Italy to a huge comeback and upset victory in the #WorldBaseballClassic @EliteSportsNYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets really need to sign Yoelkis Cespedes so they can have the all-Cespedes outfield in 2020: Yoenis in LF, Ricardo in CF, Yoelkis in RF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Warriors, Indians, Falcons, Oliver Perez.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Cecconi140: @Metstradamus That's like a water wetness alert.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets