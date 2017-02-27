New York Mets Cespedes: I want to be the 1st Mets player to w...

The Score
Cropped_2017-02-27t192452z_917384382_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-spring-training-houston-astros-at-new-york-mets

Cespedes: I want to be the 1st Mets player to win MVP

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 7m

... corching start this spring (.526, 3 HR, 1.579 OPS) wants to become the first Mets player in major league history to win the MVP award. "That’s what I want," C ...

Tweets