New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes is determined to do something n...

Fox Sports
031017-mlb-yoeniscespdes-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Yoenis Cespedes is determined to do something no Met has ever accomplished

by: Chris Bahr Fox Sports 39m

... th 31 homers and 86 RBI in 132 games in 2016 (his first full season with the Mets). He finished eighth in the NL MVP voting and then inked a new four-year, $1 ...

Tweets